N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|3
|9
|
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Tejada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.256
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Guillorme ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Lagares cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Altherr lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|New York
|000
|010
|210_4
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Panik in the 7th.
E_Alonso (12). LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Alonso (24). 3B_Lagares (1). RBIs_Panik (2), Alonso 2 (93), Lagares (18), Soler (88). SB_Rosario (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Panik, Guillorme, Conforto, Altherr, Ramos); Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Cuthbert. GIDP_Rosario, Guillorme, Cuthbert.
DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Panik, Alonso; Tejada, Guillorme, Alonso); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, O’Hearn; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 8-7
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|107
|2.61
|Wilson, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.55
|Lugo, S, 3-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.36
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 8-11
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|86
|4.78
|Newberry
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.93
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.43
|Barnes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.40
|McCarthy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.54
Newberry pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 2-0, Hill 3-2. IBB_off McCarthy (Conforto). HBP_Junis 2 (Rosario,Altherr). WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:35. A_28,697 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.