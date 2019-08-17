N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 3 9 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Panik 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .273 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Tejada ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alonso 1b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .266 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .256 Ramos c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .281 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Guillorme ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .190 Lagares cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .218 Altherr lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .148

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 2 6 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .258 Dozier rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .288 Soler dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223

New York 000 010 210_4 11 1 Kansas City 000 100 000_1 4 0

a-struck out for Panik in the 7th.

E_Alonso (12). LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Alonso (24). 3B_Lagares (1). RBIs_Panik (2), Alonso 2 (93), Lagares (18), Soler (88). SB_Rosario (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Panik, Guillorme, Conforto, Altherr, Ramos); Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Cuthbert. GIDP_Rosario, Guillorme, Cuthbert.

DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Panik, Alonso; Tejada, Guillorme, Alonso); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, O’Hearn; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 8-7 7 3 1 1 2 5 107 2.61 Wilson, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.55 Lugo, S, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.36

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 8-11 6 1-3 7 3 3 1 6 86 4.78 Newberry 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.93 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.43 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 5.40 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.54

Newberry pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 2-0, Hill 3-2. IBB_off McCarthy (Conforto). HBP_Junis 2 (Rosario,Altherr). WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:35. A_28,697 (37,903).

