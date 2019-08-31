Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

August 31, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 13 6 Totals 36 3 9 3
Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 Segura ss 5 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0
J.Davis lf 4 1 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 2
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0
Ramos c 5 2 4 1 Morrison 1b 2 1 0 0
Conforto rf 4 1 2 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Frazier 3b 4 1 3 2 Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0
Panik 2b 5 0 1 2 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0
Lagares cf 5 0 0 0 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0
Matz p 3 0 1 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 0 0 0 1
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
R.Davis ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Vargas p 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0
New York 101 030 001 6
Philadelphia 100 002 000 3

E_Panik (2), Segura 2 (17). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Conforto (24), Frazier (15), Panik (3), Ramos (13), Segura (32). 3B_Segura (4). HR_Harper (29). SB_Harper (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz W,9-8 5 7 3 2 1 6
Avilán H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Familia H,12 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Wilson H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lugo S,4-9 2 1 0 0 0 4
Philadelphia
Vargas L,0-2 4 9 5 5 3 2
Parker 2 0 0 0 0 2
Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Álvarez 1 3 1 1 0 1

Matz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Vargas pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Vargas (Frazier).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:41. A_40,690 (43,647).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury