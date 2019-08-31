N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 13 6 3 6 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263 J.Davis lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .297 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos c 5 2 4 1 0 0 .299 Conforto rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .264 Frazier 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .235 Panik 2b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .277 Lagares cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Matz p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Davis ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 12 Segura ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Harper rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Morrison 1b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .250 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knapp ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .198 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255

New York 101 030 001_6 13 1 Philadelphia 100 002 000_3 9 2

a-walked for Parker in the 6th. b-reached on error for Wilson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th.

E_Panik (2), Segura 2 (17). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Conforto (24), Frazier (15), Panik (3), Ramos (13), Segura (32). 3B_Segura (4). HR_Harper (29), off Matz. RBIs_Ramos (66), Conforto (80), Frazier 2 (59), Panik 2 (7), Harper 2 (97), Knapp (5). SB_Harper (9).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Frazier, Alonso, Matz, Lagares, R.Davis); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Morrison). RISP_New York 6 for 20; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Panik, Harper. GIDP_Rosario, Haseley.

DP_New York 1 (Panik, Rosario, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Morrison).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz W,9-8 5 7 3 2 1 6 91 4.04 Avilán H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.95 Familia H,12 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.70 Wilson H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.10 Lugo S,4-9 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 3.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas L,0-2 4 9 5 5 3 2 91 5.18 Parker 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 2.77 Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.89 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.71 Álvarez 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 3-1, Wilson 1-0, Parker 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP_Vargas (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:41. A_40,690 (43,647).

