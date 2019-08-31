N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|6
|3
|6
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|J.Davis lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.297
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Lagares cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Matz p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Davis ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|12
|
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Morrison 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Kingery cf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Rodríguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knapp ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.198
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|New York
|101
|030
|001_6
|13
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|002
|000_3
|9
|2
a-walked for Parker in the 6th. b-reached on error for Wilson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th.
E_Panik (2), Segura 2 (17). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Conforto (24), Frazier (15), Panik (3), Ramos (13), Segura (32). 3B_Segura (4). HR_Harper (29), off Matz. RBIs_Ramos (66), Conforto (80), Frazier 2 (59), Panik 2 (7), Harper 2 (97), Knapp (5). SB_Harper (9).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Frazier, Alonso, Matz, Lagares, R.Davis); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Morrison). RISP_New York 6 for 20; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Panik, Harper. GIDP_Rosario, Haseley.
DP_New York 1 (Panik, Rosario, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Morrison).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz W,9-8
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|1
|6
|91
|4.04
|Avilán H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.95
|Familia H,12
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.70
|Wilson H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.10
|Lugo S,4-9
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|3.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas L,0-2
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|91
|5.18
|Parker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|2.77
|Suárez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.89
|Hughes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.71
|Álvarez
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 3-1, Wilson 1-0, Parker 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP_Vargas (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:41. A_40,690 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.