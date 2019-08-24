N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|10
|1
|11
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.267
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Maybin lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Paxton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ford ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Cortes Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|15
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Martin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.304
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.314
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Pederson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Taylor lf-2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Maeda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hernández 2b-rf-2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Ryu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beaty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|New York
|002
|051
|011_10
|16
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|100_2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Kolarek in the 5th. b-singled for Kahnle in the 8th. c-struck out for Sadler in the 9th.
E_Hernández (5). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Urshela 2 (31), Maybin (15), Gardner (23), Hernández 2 (14), Taylor (21). HR_Judge (14), off Ryu; Sánchez (29), off Ryu; Gregorius (13), off Ryu; Torres (32), off Garcia; Gregorius (13), off Sadler. RBIs_Judge 2 (36), Sánchez (67), Gregorius 5 (44), Gardner (51), Torres (76), Pollock (32), Hernández (54). S_Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Paxton 3); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Torres, Maybin, LeMahieu, Seager. GIDP_Maybin.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Martin, Hernández, Muncy).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 10-6
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|11
|109
|4.43
|Kahnle
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.81
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|4.39
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 12-4
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|7
|90
|2.00
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.83
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.46
|Sadler
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|30
|1.76
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Kolarek 1-1. IBB_off Ryu (Sánchez). WP_Paxton, Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:16. A_53,775 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.