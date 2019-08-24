N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 10 16 10 1 11 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .332 Judge rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .270 Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .287 Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .238 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 5 0 0 .267 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .337 Gardner cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Maybin lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298 Paxton p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ford ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Cortes Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 15 Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .265 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Martin 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .304 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .314 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Taylor lf-2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Maeda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hernández 2b-rf-2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .242 Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .122 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Beaty lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296

New York 002 051 011_10 16 0 Los Angeles 001 000 100_2 6 1

a-struck out for Kolarek in the 5th. b-singled for Kahnle in the 8th. c-struck out for Sadler in the 9th.

E_Hernández (5). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Urshela 2 (31), Maybin (15), Gardner (23), Hernández 2 (14), Taylor (21). HR_Judge (14), off Ryu; Sánchez (29), off Ryu; Gregorius (13), off Ryu; Torres (32), off Garcia; Gregorius (13), off Sadler. RBIs_Judge 2 (36), Sánchez (67), Gregorius 5 (44), Gardner (51), Torres (76), Pollock (32), Hernández (54). S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Paxton 3); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Torres, Maybin, LeMahieu, Seager. GIDP_Maybin.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Martin, Hernández, Muncy).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 10-6 6 2-3 5 2 2 0 11 109 4.43 Kahnle 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.81 Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 4 34 4.39

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 12-4 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 7 90 2.00 Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.83 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.46 Sadler 2 4 2 2 0 1 30 1.76

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Kolarek 1-1. IBB_off Ryu (Sánchez). WP_Paxton, Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_53,775 (56,000).

