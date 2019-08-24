Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

August 24, 2019 1:37 am
 
1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 10 16 10 1 11
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .332
Judge rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .270
Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .287
Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .238
Gregorius ss 5 2 2 5 0 0 .267
Urshela 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .337
Gardner cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Maybin lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298
Paxton p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ford ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Cortes Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 15
Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .265
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Martin 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .304
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .314
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Taylor lf-2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Maeda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hernández 2b-rf-2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .242
Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .122
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beaty lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
New York 002 051 011_10 16 0
Los Angeles 001 000 100_2 6 1

a-struck out for Kolarek in the 5th. b-singled for Kahnle in the 8th. c-struck out for Sadler in the 9th.

E_Hernández (5). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Urshela 2 (31), Maybin (15), Gardner (23), Hernández 2 (14), Taylor (21). HR_Judge (14), off Ryu; Sánchez (29), off Ryu; Gregorius (13), off Ryu; Torres (32), off Garcia; Gregorius (13), off Sadler. RBIs_Judge 2 (36), Sánchez (67), Gregorius 5 (44), Gardner (51), Torres (76), Pollock (32), Hernández (54). S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Paxton 3); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Torres, Maybin, LeMahieu, Seager. GIDP_Maybin.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Martin, Hernández, Muncy).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 10-6 6 2-3 5 2 2 0 11 109 4.43
Kahnle 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.81
Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 4 34 4.39
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 12-4 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 7 90 2.00
Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.83
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.46
Sadler 2 4 2 2 0 1 30 1.76

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Kolarek 1-1. IBB_off Ryu (Sánchez). WP_Paxton, Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_53,775 (56,000).

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow