N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 1 6 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .353 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .253 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 10 2 3 5 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .337 Judge rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .262 Urshela dh 4 0 3 0 0 1 .342 Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .266 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .236 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Maybin lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156

Cleveland 010 000 100_2 4 1 New York 200 010 00x_3 10 1

E_Puig (1), Ford (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 9. 2B_Ramírez (32), Maybin (14), Gardner (20), Judge (11), LeMahieu (27). HR_Ramírez (20), off Tanaka; Puig (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Ramírez (74), Puig (9), Sánchez (65), Torres (71). S_R.Pérez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Naquin, Reyes, Allen); New York 6 (Gardner, Maybin, Ford, Torres). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; New York 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Ford.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Puig, R.Pérez, Puig).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 1-2 6 8 3 2 2 4 91 1.50 Cimber 0 2 0 0 1 0 9 3.64 O.Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.78 Clippard 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.64

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 9-6 6 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 83 4.56 Kahnle, H, 22 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.88 Britton, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.13 Chapman, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.40

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 3-0, Clippard 3-0, Kahnle 1-0. WP_Civale.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_45,015 (47,309).

