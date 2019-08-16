N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|6
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|2
|3
|5
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|100_2
|4
|1
|New York
|200
|010
|00x_3
|10
|1
E_Puig (1), Ford (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 9. 2B_Ramírez (32), Maybin (14), Gardner (20), Judge (11), LeMahieu (27). HR_Ramírez (20), off Tanaka; Puig (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Ramírez (74), Puig (9), Sánchez (65), Torres (71). S_R.Pérez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Naquin, Reyes, Allen); New York 6 (Gardner, Maybin, Ford, Torres). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; New York 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Kipnis, Ford.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Puig, R.Pérez, Puig).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 1-2
|6
|
|8
|3
|2
|2
|4
|91
|1.50
|Cimber
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.64
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.78
|Clippard
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.64
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 9-6
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|83
|4.56
|Kahnle, H, 22
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.88
|Britton, H, 26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.13
|Chapman, S, 34-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.40
Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 3-0, Clippard 3-0, Kahnle 1-0. WP_Civale.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:39. A_45,015 (47,309).
