The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

August 16, 2019 9:55 pm
 
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 3 10 2
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0
Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 2 2 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela dh 4 0 3 0
Puig rf 4 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 1 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 3 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 000 100 2
New York 200 010 00x 3

E_Puig (1), Ford (1). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 9. 2B_Ramírez (32), Maybin (14), Gardner (20), Judge (11), LeMahieu (27). HR_Ramírez (20), Puig (2). S_R.Pérez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale L,1-2 6 8 3 2 2 4
Cimber 0 2 0 0 1 0
O.Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Tanaka W,9-6 6 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
Kahnle H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Britton H,26 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,34-39 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Civale.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_45,015 (47,309).

