N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|10
|11
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|M.Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|.269
|Canha cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.440
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|b-Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|1
|15
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Maybin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.277
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Oakland
|000
|200
|100
|00_3
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|010
|010
|01_4
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Brown in the 9th. b-struck out for Herrmann in the 9th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 15, New York 3. 2B_Olson (20), M.Chapman (35). HR_Olson (27), off Germán; Sánchez 2 (32), off Bailey; Judge (19), off Soria; LeMahieu (24), off Trivino. RBIs_Olson 2 (68), M.Chapman (75), Sánchez 2 (71), Judge (43), LeMahieu (90). SB_Grossman (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 8 (M.Chapman, Herrmann, Profar, Olson, Phegley); New York 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; New York 0 for 1.
LIDP_Gardner. GIDP_Canha, Profar.
DP_Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Olson, M.Chapman); New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|99
|5.26
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.66
|Soria, BS, 1-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|4.84
|Trivino, L, 4-6
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|5.21
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|90
|4.01
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.87
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|1.72
|Kahnle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.17
|Britton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.15
|Green
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|5.01
|A.Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.22
|Gearrin, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-0, Kahnle 3-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Olson). HBP_Loaisiga (Profar), Ottavino (Brown), Trivino (Sánchez). WP_Ottavino, Green.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:58. A_44,462 (47,309).
