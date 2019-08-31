Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3

August 31, 2019 5:19 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 3 8 3 10 11
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .252
M.Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .260
Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 2 1 .269
Canha cf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Brown lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .440
a-Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Profar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195
b-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 6 4 1 15
LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .333
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .281
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Sánchez c 3 2 2 2 0 0 .235
1-Maybin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .277
Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Oakland 000 200 100 00_3 8 0
New York 010 010 010 01_4 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brown in the 9th. b-struck out for Herrmann in the 9th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 15, New York 3. 2B_Olson (20), M.Chapman (35). HR_Olson (27), off Germán; Sánchez 2 (32), off Bailey; Judge (19), off Soria; LeMahieu (24), off Trivino. RBIs_Olson 2 (68), M.Chapman (75), Sánchez 2 (71), Judge (43), LeMahieu (90). SB_Grossman (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 8 (M.Chapman, Herrmann, Profar, Olson, Phegley); New York 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; New York 0 for 1.

LIDP_Gardner. GIDP_Canha, Profar.

DP_Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Olson, M.Chapman); New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 99 5.26
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.66
Soria, BS, 1-6 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 4.84
Trivino, L, 4-6 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 5.21
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán 5 4 2 2 3 5 90 4.01
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.87
Ottavino 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 22 1.72
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.17
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.15
Green 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 20 5.01
A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.22
Gearrin, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-0, Kahnle 3-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Olson). HBP_Loaisiga (Profar), Ottavino (Brown), Trivino (Sánchez). WP_Ottavino, Green.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:58. A_44,462 (47,309).

