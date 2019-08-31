Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3

August 31, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 3 8 3 Totals 35 4 6 4
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 1
Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1
M.Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Canha cf 5 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 2 2 2
Brown lf 3 0 1 0 1-Maybin pr 0 0 0 0
a-Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Romine c 0 0 0 0
Profar dh 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0
b-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0
Oakland 000 200 100 00 3
New York 010 010 010 01 4

DP_Oakland 1, New York 2. LOB_Oakland 15, New York 3. 2B_Olson (20), M.Chapman (35). HR_Olson (27), Sánchez 2 (32), Judge (19), LeMahieu (24). SB_Grossman (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Soria, BS, 1-6 1 1 1 1 0 3
Trivino, L, 4-6 2 1 1 1 0 1
New York
Germán 5 4 2 2 3 5
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 2
Ottavino 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Green 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2
Gearrin, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 0

Trivino pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

HBP_Loaisiga (Profar), Ottavino (Brown), Trivino (Sánchez). WP_Ottavino, Green.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:58. A_44,462 (47,309).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury