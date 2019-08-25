N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 1 12 LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .331 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270 Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Ford ph-1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .215 Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .287 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .332 Tauchman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Germán p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wade ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 3 12 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .231 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Muncy 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .257 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .312 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Taylor cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Barnes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .098 Pollock ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264

New York 101 001 011_5 8 0 Los Angeles 100 000 000_1 5 2

a-popped out for Gregorius in the 3rd. b-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. c-lined out for Kahnle in the 8th. d-struck out for Beaty in the 9th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Barnes (6), Kolarek (1). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ford (3), Muncy (19), Barnes (11), Taylor (22). HR_LeMahieu (22), off Kershaw; Judge (16), off Kershaw; Ford (6), off Kershaw; Pederson (26), off Germán. RBIs_LeMahieu (87), Judge (38), Ford 2 (11), Urshela (67), Pederson (57). CS_Pederson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sánchez 2, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 5 (Taylor, Seager, Kershaw, Beaty). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Tauchman.

DP_New York 1 (Sánchez, Torres, Sánchez); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán W,17-3 6 5 1 1 2 5 85 4.03 Ottavino H,27 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.61 Kahnle H,24 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.79 Britton H,28 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.18 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.31

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw L,13-3 7 4 3 3 0 12 91 2.76 Báez 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 3.45 Kolarek 1 2 1 0 0 0 16 0.00

HBP_Kershaw (Gregorius), Germán (Pederson). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_53,828 (56,000).

