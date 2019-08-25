N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|1
|12
|
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ford ph-1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.332
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Germán p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wade ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|12
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Pollock ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|New York
|101
|001
|011_5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|2
a-popped out for Gregorius in the 3rd. b-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. c-lined out for Kahnle in the 8th. d-struck out for Beaty in the 9th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Barnes (6), Kolarek (1). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ford (3), Muncy (19), Barnes (11), Taylor (22). HR_LeMahieu (22), off Kershaw; Judge (16), off Kershaw; Ford (6), off Kershaw; Pederson (26), off Germán. RBIs_LeMahieu (87), Judge (38), Ford 2 (11), Urshela (67), Pederson (57). CS_Pederson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sánchez 2, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 5 (Taylor, Seager, Kershaw, Beaty). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Tauchman.
DP_New York 1 (Sánchez, Torres, Sánchez); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán W,17-3
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|85
|4.03
|Ottavino H,27
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.61
|Kahnle H,24
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.79
|Britton H,28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.18
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.31
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw L,13-3
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|12
|91
|2.76
|Báez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.45
|Kolarek
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
HBP_Kershaw (Gregorius), Germán (Pederson). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:51. A_53,828 (56,000).
