The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

August 27, 2019 1:18 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 2 6
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .332
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Torres ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .287
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Tauchman lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .332
Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Ford 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .227
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 4 4 14
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Nola 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Murphy dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .288
Narváez c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Moore 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .204
Broxton rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Smith rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .233
New York 040 100 000_5 9 0
Seattle 030 000 100_4 4 0

LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_LeMahieu (28). 3B_Gardner (7). HR_Torres (33), off Milone; Ford 2 (8), off Milone; Moore (7), off Happ; Smith (6), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Torres (77), Romine (29), Ford 3 (14), Moore 3 (18), Smith (34). SB_Judge (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 2); Seattle 3 (Moore, Fraley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Fraley. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Nola).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 11-8 5 2 3 3 3 7 95 5.57
Gearrin, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.92
Cortes Jr., H, 2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 29 4.42
Kahnle, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.73
Chapman, S, 36-41 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.26
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.31
Milone, L, 3-8 5 8 5 5 2 1 79 5.08
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.70
LeBlanc 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.42

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:57. A_23,030 (47,943).

