N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 2 6 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .332 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Torres ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .287 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Tauchman lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .332 Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Ford 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .227 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 4 4 14 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Nola 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250 Murphy dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .288 Narváez c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283 Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105 Moore 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .204 Broxton rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Smith rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .233

New York 040 100 000_5 9 0 Seattle 030 000 100_4 4 0

LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_LeMahieu (28). 3B_Gardner (7). HR_Torres (33), off Milone; Ford 2 (8), off Milone; Moore (7), off Happ; Smith (6), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Torres (77), Romine (29), Ford 3 (14), Moore 3 (18), Smith (34). SB_Judge (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 2); Seattle 3 (Moore, Fraley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Urshela, Fraley. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Nola).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ W,11-8 5 2 3 3 3 7 95 5.57 Gearrin H,11 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.92 Cortes Jr. H,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 29 4.42 Kahnle H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.73 Chapman S,36-41 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.26

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.31 Milone L,3-8 5 8 5 5 2 1 79 5.08 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.70 LeBlanc 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.42

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:57. A_23,030 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.