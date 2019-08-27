N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Tauchman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Ford 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.227
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|4
|14
|
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Murphy dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Fraley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Moore 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.204
|Broxton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Smith rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|New York
|040
|100
|000_5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|030
|000
|100_4
|4
|0
LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_LeMahieu (28). 3B_Gardner (7). HR_Torres (33), off Milone; Ford 2 (8), off Milone; Moore (7), off Happ; Smith (6), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Torres (77), Romine (29), Ford 3 (14), Moore 3 (18), Smith (34). SB_Judge (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 2); Seattle 3 (Moore, Fraley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Fraley. GIDP_Romine.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Nola).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ W,11-8
|5
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|95
|5.57
|Gearrin H,11
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.92
|Cortes Jr. H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|4.42
|Kahnle H,25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.73
|Chapman S,36-41
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.26
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.31
|Milone L,3-8
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|79
|5.08
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.70
|LeBlanc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.42
Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:57. A_23,030 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.