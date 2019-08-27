Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

August 27, 2019 1:18 am
 
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 31 4 4 4
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 2 0 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 Nola 1b 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 1 1 1 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy dh 3 1 1 0
Tauchman lf 3 1 0 0 Narváez c 3 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Fraley cf 4 0 0 0
Romine c 4 1 1 1 Moore 2b 4 1 1 3
Ford 1b 4 2 2 3 Broxton rf 1 0 0 0
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Smith rf 2 1 1 1
New York 040 100 000 5
Seattle 030 000 100 4

DP_New York 0, Seattle 1. LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_LeMahieu (28). 3B_Gardner (7). HR_Torres (33), Ford 2 (8), Moore (7), Smith (6). SB_Judge (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,11-8 5 2 3 3 3 7
Gearrin H,11 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Cortes Jr. H,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Kahnle H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,36-41 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milone L,3-8 5 8 5 5 2 1
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1
LeBlanc 2 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:57. A_23,030 (47,943).

