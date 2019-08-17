Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

August 17, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 31 6 8 5
Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Mercado lf 4 2 2 0 Ford 1b 1 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 0 3 3 LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 1 2 2
Puig rf 3 1 2 1 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Gregorius dh 4 1 1 1
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 2 2 2
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf-lf 2 1 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf-cf 3 0 1 0
Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0
Estrada 2b-rf 3 1 0 0
Cleveland 200 020 010 5
New York 011 211 00x 6

E_Mercado 2 (5). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 2. 2B_Mercado 2 (18), Lindor (30), Puig (5). HR_Gregorius (11), Torres 2 (29), LeMahieu (20). SB_Estrada (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,6-4 4 2-3 6 5 4 1 5
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Maton 2 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Paxton W,9-6 5 6 4 4 3 4
Ottavino H,26 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle H,23 1 1 0 0 1 1
Britton H,27 1 2 1 1 1 0
Chapman S,35-40 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Maton, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:54. A_47,347 (47,309).

