N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|5
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Mercado lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.370
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|1
|9
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.338
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Gregorius dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Maybin rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Tauchman lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Estrada 2b-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cleveland
|200
|020
|010_5
|9
|2
|New York
|011
|211
|00x_6
|8
|0
E_Mercado 2 (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 2. 2B_Mercado 2 (18), Lindor (30), Puig (5). HR_Gregorius (11), off Plesac; Torres (29), off Plesac; LeMahieu (20), off Plesac; Torres (29), off Wittgren. RBIs_Santana 3 (78), Puig (10), LeMahieu 2 (83), Gregorius (38), Torres 2 (73). SB_Estrada (3). CS_Puig (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Kipnis, Ramírez, Santana); New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 11; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Lindor, Plawecki.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Ford).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 6-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|5
|96
|3.53
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.83
|Maton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.25
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 9-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|88
|4.53
|Ottavino, H, 26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.67
|Kahnle, H, 23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.82
|Britton, H, 27
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.26
|Chapman, S, 35-40
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.36
WP_Maton, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:54. A_47,347 (47,309).
