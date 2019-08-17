Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

August 17, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 4 5 7
Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .300
Mercado lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .279
Santana 1b 4 0 3 3 0 1 .293
Puig rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .370
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Allen cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 5 1 9
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Ford 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .338
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .338
Gregorius dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Torres ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .284
Maybin rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .309
Tauchman lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Estrada 2b-rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .246
Cleveland 200 020 010_5 9 2
New York 011 211 00x_6 8 0

E_Mercado 2 (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 2. 2B_Mercado 2 (18), Lindor (30), Puig (5). HR_Gregorius (11), off Plesac; Torres (29), off Plesac; LeMahieu (20), off Plesac; Torres (29), off Wittgren. RBIs_Santana 3 (78), Puig (10), LeMahieu 2 (83), Gregorius (38), Torres 2 (73). SB_Estrada (3). CS_Puig (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Kipnis, Ramírez, Santana); New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 11; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Lindor, Plawecki.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Ford).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 6-4 4 2-3 6 5 4 1 5 96 3.53
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.83
Maton 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.25
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 9-6 5 6 4 4 3 4 88 4.53
Ottavino, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.67
Kahnle, H, 23 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.82
Britton, H, 27 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.26
Chapman, S, 35-40 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.36

WP_Maton, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:54. A_47,347 (47,309).

