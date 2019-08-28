N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|3
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.335
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Torres dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.234
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Gregorius ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Wade ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|7
|8
|
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Nola 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Fraley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|New York
|200
|040
|001_7
|11
|1
|Seattle
|000
|200
|001_3
|3
|0
a-popped out for Broxton in the 7th.
E_Ford (2). LOB_New York 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Wade (1), Judge 2 (15), Murphy (10). HR_Sánchez (30), off Sheffield; Ford (9), off Sheffield; Judge (18), off Wisler; LeMahieu (23), off LeBlanc; Seager (18), off Paxton. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (69), Ford (15), LeMahieu 2 (89), Judge 2 (42), Seager 2 (50), Moore (19). SB_Wade (6). CS_Broxton (4), Lopes (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Wade, Gardner, Sánchez); Seattle 2 (Moore, Gordon). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Maybin, Nola.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Wade, Ford); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Nola).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton W,11-6
|5
|
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|86
|4.39
|Green
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|5.04
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.58
|Gearrin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.92
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|92
|7.94
|Wisler
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.71
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.49
|LeBlanc
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|49
|5.35
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-1. WP_Paxton, Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:11. A_32,013 (47,943).
