N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

August 28, 2019 7:31 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 3 11
LeMahieu 2b-3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .335
Judge rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .277
Torres dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Sánchez c 5 1 2 2 0 3 .234
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Urshela 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Gregorius ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Ford 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .229
Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Wade ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 3 3 7 8
Lopes lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .262
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Nola 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .291
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .284
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .215
Moore rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .203
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .133
Fraley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
New York 200 040 001_7 11 1
Seattle 000 200 001_3 3 0

a-popped out for Broxton in the 7th.

E_Ford (2). LOB_New York 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Wade (1), Judge 2 (15), Murphy (10). HR_Sánchez (30), off Sheffield; Ford (9), off Sheffield; Judge (18), off Wisler; LeMahieu (23), off LeBlanc; Seager (18), off Paxton. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (69), Ford (15), LeMahieu 2 (89), Judge 2 (42), Seager 2 (50), Moore (19). SB_Wade (6). CS_Broxton (4), Lopes (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Wade, Gardner, Sánchez); Seattle 2 (Moore, Gordon). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Maybin, Nola.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Wade, Ford); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Nola).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton W,11-6 5 1 2 2 5 4 86 4.39
Green 2 0 0 0 1 3 40 5.04
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.58
Gearrin 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 3.92
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield L,0-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 0 5 92 7.94
Wisler 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.71
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.49
LeBlanc 3 3 1 1 2 3 49 5.35

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-1. WP_Paxton, Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_32,013 (47,943).

