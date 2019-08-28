N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

New York Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 28 3 3 3 LeMahieu 2b-3b 4 2 2 2 Lopes lf 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 1 3 2 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Torres dh 5 1 1 0 Nola 1b 3 1 0 0 Sánchez c 5 1 2 2 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 1 0 0 0 Moore rf 3 0 1 1 Ford 1b 3 1 1 1 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Wade ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Fraley ph-cf 1 0 0 0

New York 200 040 001 — 7 Seattle 000 200 001 — 3

E_Ford (2). DP_New York 1, Seattle 1. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Wade (1), Judge 2 (15), Murphy (10). HR_Sánchez (30), Ford (9), Judge (18), LeMahieu (23), Seager (18). SB_Wade (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Paxton W,11-6 5 1 2 2 5 4 Green 2 0 0 0 1 3 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 0 Gearrin 1 2 1 1 0 1

Seattle Sheffield L,0-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 0 5 Wisler 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 2 LeBlanc 3 3 1 1 2 3

WP_Paxton, Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

Advertisement

T_3:11. A_32,013 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.