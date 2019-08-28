N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nola 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fraley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|200
|040
|001
|—
|7
|Seattle
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
E_Ford (2). DP_New York 1, Seattle 1. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Wade (1), Judge 2 (15), Murphy (10). HR_Sánchez (30), Ford (9), Judge (18), LeMahieu (23), Seager (18). SB_Wade (6).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton W,11-6
|5
|
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Green
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Wisler
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|LeBlanc
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
WP_Paxton, Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:11. A_32,013 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.