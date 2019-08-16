NASCAR _ Xfinity Food City 300 Results

Friday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (38) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.

2. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300.

3. (9) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300.

4. (5) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300.

Advertisement

5. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300.

6. (13) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 300.

7. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299.

8. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 298.

9. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 298.

10. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 298.

11. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 298.

12. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 297.

13. (22) Shane Lee, Toyota, 297.

14. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 297.

15. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 297.

16. (18) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 297.

17. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 296.

18. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 296.

19. (37) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 292.

20. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, 292.

21. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 292.

22. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 291.

23. (35) CJ Mclaughlin, Toyota, 275.

24. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 273.

25. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 263.

26. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Electrical, 244.

27. (31) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 210.

28. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 186.

29. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Engine, 171.

30. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Suspension, 154.

31. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Transmission, 131.

32. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Brakes, 125.

33. (29) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 118.

34. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Engine, 79.

35. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Oil Cooler, 43.

36. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 37.

37. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 36.

38. (27) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Accident, 3.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.294 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 58 Mins, 1 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.655 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 59 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 0;K. Busch1-59;J. Allgaier 60-81;B. Jones 82-87;M. Annett 88;N. Gragson 89-93;K. Busch 94-171;T. Reddick 172-174;A. Cindric 175;T. Reddick 176-180;J. Allgaier 181-289;T. Reddick 290-300.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 137 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 131 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 19 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 6 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 1 lap; Austin Cindric 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.