NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 49.

3. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 53.

4. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

5. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200, 34.

6. (24) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

7. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 42.

8. (4) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 40.

9. (17) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (8) Austin Hill, Toyota, 200, 28.

11. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 200, 34.

12. (16) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 200, 28.

13. (12) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (26) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

15. (25) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (28) Landon Huffman, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (27) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

18. (23) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (9) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 199, 18.

20. (5) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 194, 25.

21. (18) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 193, 17.

22. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 193, 15.

23. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 192, 14.

24. (19) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, accident, 175, 13.

25. (20) Natalie Decker, Toyota, accident, 166, 12.

26. (21) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, garage, 145, 11.

27. (15) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, garage, 136, 10.

28. (30) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, engine, 102, 9.

29. (13) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 0.

30. (32) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 7.

31. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, transmission, 12, 0.

32. (22) Jesse Little, Ford, accident, 2, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 65.977 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 36 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.743 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 73 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Moffitt 0-10; R.Chastain 11-66; B.Moffitt 67-83; R.Chastain 84-100; B.Moffitt 101-105; R.Chastain 106-109; B.Moffitt 110-115; R.Chastain 116; G.Enfinger 117-173; B.Moffitt 174-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 4 times for 78 laps; B.Moffitt, 5 times for 65 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 57 laps.

Wins: B.Moffitt, 3; R.Chastain, 3; A.Hill, 2; S.Friesen, 1; J.Sauter, 1; T.Ankrum, 1; G.Biffle, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Moffitt, 2086; 2. R.Chastain, 2065; 3. S.Friesen, 2057; 4. M.Crafton, 2053; 5. G.Enfinger, 2053; 6. J.Sauter, 2043; 7. A.Hill, 2040; 8. T.Ankrum, 2030; 9. B.Rhodes, 576; 10. H.Burton, 549; 11. T.Gilliland, 523; 12. S.Creed, 518; 13. T.Dippel, 384; 14. A.Self, 325; 15. J.Anderson, 287; 16. G.Dean, 287.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.