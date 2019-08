By The Associated Press

Through Aug. 14

1. Brett Moffitt, 2022 (2).

2. Grant Enfinger, 2019 (0).

3. Stewart Friesen, 2014 (1).

Advertisement

4. Ross Chastain, 2012 (3).

5. Austin Hill, 2012 (2).

6. Matt Crafton, 2011 (0).

7. Johnny Sauter, 2009 (1).

8. Tyler Ankrum, 2005 (1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.