NASCAR Xfinity B&L Transport 170 Lineup

|After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
|At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Lexington, Ohio
|Lap length: 2.258 miles
|Car number in parentheses
1. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 96.506 mph.
2. (18) Jack Hawksworth, Toyota, 96.169.
3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 95.788.
4. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 95.781.
5. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 95.777.
6. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95.715.
7. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 95.533.
8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 95.270.
9. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 95.023.
10. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 94.907.
11. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 94.904.
12. (8) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 0.000.
13. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95.123.
14. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 95.033.
15. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 94.863.
16. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 94.603.
17. (78) Scott Heckert, Toyota, 94.513.
18. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 94.481.
19. (4) Lawson Aschenbach, Chevrolet, 94.445.
20. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 94.434.
21. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 94.176.
22. (86) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 94.142.
23. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 93.545.
24. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 93.493.
25. (42) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 93.452.
26. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 93.203.
27. (90) Chris Dyson, Chevrolet, 92.976.
28. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 92.797.
29. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 92.657.
30. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 91.763.
31. (74) Aaron Quine, Chevrolet, 91.732.
32. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 91.493.
33. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 90.887.
34. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, owner points.
35. (5) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.
36. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, owner points.
37. (99) Patrick Gallagher, Chevrolet, owner points.
38. (53) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, owner points.
