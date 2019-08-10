Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity B&L Transport 170 Lineup

August 10, 2019 12:58 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 96.506 mph.

2. (18) Jack Hawksworth, Toyota, 96.169.

3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 95.788.

4. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 95.781.

5. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 95.777.

6. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95.715.

7. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 95.533.

8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 95.270.

9. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 95.023.

10. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 94.907.

11. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 94.904.

12. (8) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 0.000.

13. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95.123.

14. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 95.033.

15. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 94.863.

16. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 94.603.

17. (78) Scott Heckert, Toyota, 94.513.

18. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 94.481.

19. (4) Lawson Aschenbach, Chevrolet, 94.445.

20. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 94.434.

21. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 94.176.

22. (86) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 94.142.

23. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 93.545.

24. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 93.493.

25. (42) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 93.452.

26. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 93.203.

27. (90) Chris Dyson, Chevrolet, 92.976.

28. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 92.797.

29. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 92.657.

30. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 91.763.

31. (74) Aaron Quine, Chevrolet, 91.732.

32. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 91.493.

33. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 90.887.

34. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, owner points.

35. (5) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, owner points.

37. (99) Patrick Gallagher, Chevrolet, owner points.

38. (53) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, owner points.

