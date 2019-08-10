NASCAR Xfinity B&L Transport 170 Results

Saturday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio Lap length: 2.258 miles Starting position in parentheses

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75 laps.

2. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 75.

3. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 75.

4. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 75.

5. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 75.

6. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 75.

7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 75.

8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 75.

9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 75.

10. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 75.

11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 75.

12. (22) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 75.

13. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 75.

14. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 75.

15. (2) Jack Hawksworth, Toyota, 75.

16. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 75.

17. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 75.

18. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 75.

19. (26) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 75.

20. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 75.

21. (12) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 75.

22. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 75.

23. (37) Patrick Gallagher, Chevrolet, 74.

24. (32) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 74.

25. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 74.

26. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 73.

27. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 65.

28. (19) Lawson Aschenbach, Chevrolet, accident, 63.

29. (17) Scott Heckert, Toyota, accident, 57.

30. (31) Aaron Quine, Chevrolet, accident, 42.

31. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 41.

32. (24) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, accident, 36.

33. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 36.

34. (27) Chris Dyson, Chevrolet, accident, 31.

35. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, brakes, 13.

36. (30) Joey Gase, Toyota, oil line, 8.

37. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 2.

38. (38) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, fuel pressure, 2.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.439 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.780 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 1-18; C. Briscoe 19-20; N. Gragson 21; C. Bell 22-36; J. Hawksworth 37-41; J. Williams 42; M. Annett 43; A. Cindric 44-58; R. Smith 59; C. Briscoe 60-62; A. Cindric 63-75.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 3 times for 46 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 5 laps; Jack Hawksworth 1 time for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 1 lap; Josh Williams 1 time for 1 lap; Regan Smith 1 time for 1 lap; Noah Gragson 1 time for 1 lap.

