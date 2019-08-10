Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity B&L Transport 170 Results

August 10, 2019 6:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
Starting position in parentheses

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75 laps.

2. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 75.

3. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 75.

4. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 75.

Advertisement

5. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 75.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

6. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 75.

7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 75.

8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 75.

9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 75.

10. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 75.

11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 75.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

12. (22) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 75.

13. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 75.

14. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 75.

15. (2) Jack Hawksworth, Toyota, 75.

16. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 75.

17. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 75.

18. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 75.

19. (26) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 75.

20. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 75.

21. (12) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 75.

22. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 75.

23. (37) Patrick Gallagher, Chevrolet, 74.

24. (32) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 74.

25. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 74.

26. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 73.

27. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 65.

28. (19) Lawson Aschenbach, Chevrolet, accident, 63.

29. (17) Scott Heckert, Toyota, accident, 57.

30. (31) Aaron Quine, Chevrolet, accident, 42.

31. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 41.

32. (24) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, accident, 36.

33. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 36.

34. (27) Chris Dyson, Chevrolet, accident, 31.

35. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, brakes, 13.

36. (30) Joey Gase, Toyota, oil line, 8.

37. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 2.

38. (38) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, fuel pressure, 2.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.439 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.780 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 1-18; C. Briscoe 19-20; N. Gragson 21; C. Bell 22-36; J. Hawksworth 37-41; J. Williams 42; M. Annett 43; A. Cindric 44-58; R. Smith 59; C. Briscoe 60-62; A. Cindric 63-75.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 3 times for 46 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 5 laps; Jack Hawksworth 1 time for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 1 lap; Josh Williams 1 time for 1 lap; Regan Smith 1 time for 1 lap; Noah Gragson 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot