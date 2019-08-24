NASCAR-Xfinity CTECH Manufacturing 180 Lineup

|By The Associated Press
|Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
|At Road America
|Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|Lap Length: 4.048 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 109.792, mph.
2. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 109.382.
3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 109.335.
4. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 109.039.
5. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 108.828.
6. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 108.794.
7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 108.657.
8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 108.588.
9. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 108.420.
10. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 108.307.
11. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 108.289.
12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 107.247.
13. (8) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 108.248.
14. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 108.072.
15. (43) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 107.995.
16. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 107.892.
17. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 107.836.
18. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 107.640.
19. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 107.487.
20. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 107.313.
21. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 107.115.
22. (78) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 106.789.
23. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 106.353.
24. (99) Loris Hezemans, Chevrolet, 106.323.
25. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 106.070.
26. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 105.500.
27. (74) Nic Hammann, Chevrolet, 105.497.
28. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 105.310.
29. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 105.199.
30. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 104.448.
31. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 104.355.
32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 104.016.
33. (4) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 103.578.
34. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
35. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Owner Points.
36. (90) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
37. (5) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
38. (61) Dick Karth, Toyota, Owner Points.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.