NASCAR-Xfinity CTECH Manufacturing 180 Results

By The Associated Press Saturday At Road America Elkhart Lake, Wis. Lap Length: 4.048 miles (Pole position number in parentheses)

1. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45.

2. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 45.

3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 45.

4. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 45.

5. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 45.

6. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 45.

7. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 45.

8. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45.

9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45.

10. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 45.

11. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45.

12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45.

13. (13) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 45.

14. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 45.

15. (27) Nic Hammann, Chevrolet, 45.

16. (20) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 45.

17. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 45.

18. (33) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 45.

19. (31) Joey Gase, Toyota, 45.

20. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 45.

21. (22) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 45.

22. (24) Loris Hezemans, Chevrolet, 45.

23. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 45.

24. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 45.

25. (23) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 45.

26. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 45.

27. (2) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 44.

28. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 44.

29. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 44.

30. (38) Dick Karth, Toyota, 43.

31. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 41.

32. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 39.

33. (21) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Engine, 37.

34. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Engine, 36.

35. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Transmission, 15.

36. (15) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, Suspension, 14.

37. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Suspension, 10.

38. (30) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.031 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 38 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.891 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Allmendinger 1-10; A. Cindric 11-12; M. DiBenedetto 13-17; J. Haley 18; C. Briscoe 19-20; M. DiBenedetto 21-33; C. Bell 34; A. Cindric 35-36; C. Bell 37-45.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 18 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 10 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 10 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 4 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 2 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 1 lap.

