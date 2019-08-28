NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)
Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)
Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)
Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)
Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)
Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)
Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)
Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)
Sunday, June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill. (Cole Custer)
Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ross Chastain)
Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Cole Custer)
Saturday, July 20 — ROXOR 200, Loudon, N.H. (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (Chase Briscoe)
Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Austin Cindric)
Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Austin Cindric)
Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Tyler Reddick)
Saturday, Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis
Saturday, Sept. 14 — Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas
Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.
Saturday, Oct. 5 — Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, Dover, Del.
Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.
Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.
|Points Leaders
|Through Aug. 24
1. Tyler Reddick, 1019
2. Christopher Bell, 964
3. Cole Custer, 874
4. Justin Allgaier, 847
5. Austin Cindric, 829
6. Chase Briscoe, 787
7. Noah Gragson, 771
8. Michael Annett, 721
9. Justin Haley, 707
10. John H. Nemechek, 666
11. Brandon Jones, 633
12. Ryan Sieg, 624
13. Gray Gaulding, 506
14. Jeremy Clements, 493
15. Brandon Brown, 419
16. Ray Black Jr, 375
17. Josh Williams, 342
18. Garrett Smithley, 334
19. Stephen Leicht, 311
20. BJ McLeod, 279
