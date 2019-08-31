NASCAR-Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Lineup

By The Associated Press Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap Length: 1.366 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.369 mph.

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 170.584.

3. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 170.312.

4. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 169.994.

5. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 169.836.

6. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 169.456.

7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 169.123.

8. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 169.001.

9. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 168.630.

10. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 168.538.

11. (01) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 168.538.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 168.175.

13. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 167.032.

14. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 166.964.

15. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 165.933.

16. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 165.905.

17. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 165.431.

18. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 165.026.

19. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 164.611.

20. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 164.584.

21. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 164.106.

22. (93) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 163.718.

23. (4) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.305.

24. (15) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 163.262.

25. (17) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 162.678.

26. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 162.576.

27. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 162.206.

28. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 161.737.

29. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 161.402.

30. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 159.543.

31. (61) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 158.351.

32. (13) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 158.076.

33. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 157.803.

34. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

37. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Owner Points.

38. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

