NASCAR-Xfinity Zippo 200 at The Glen Lineup

By The Associated Press Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap Length: 2.45 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 124.054 mph.

2. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 122.896.

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 122.311.

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 121.975.

5. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 121.662.

6. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 121.451.

7. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 121.364.

8. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 121.320.

9. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 121.319.

10. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 121.049.

11. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 120.835.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 120.505.

13. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 120.663.

14. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 120.342.

15. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 120.273.

16. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 120.145.

17. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120.039.

18. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120.015.

19. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 119.676.

20. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 119.228.

21. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 118.908.

22. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 118.359.

23. (5) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 117.959.

24. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 117.264.

25. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 116.865.

26. (99) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 116.653.

27. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 116.229.

28. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 116.018.

29. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 115.952.

30. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 115.551.

31. (42) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 115.336.

32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 114.545.

33. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 113.505.

34. (74) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Owner Points.

36. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, Owner Points.

37. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

