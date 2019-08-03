Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Zippo 200 at The Glen Lineup

August 3, 2019 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 124.054 mph.

2. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 122.896.

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 122.311.

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 121.975.

Advertisement

5. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 121.662.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

6. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 121.451.

7. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 121.364.

8. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 121.320.

9. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 121.319.

10. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 121.049.

11. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 120.835.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 120.505.

13. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 120.663.

14. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 120.342.

15. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 120.273.

16. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 120.145.

17. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120.039.

18. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120.015.

19. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 119.676.

20. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 119.228.

21. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 118.908.

22. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 118.359.

23. (5) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 117.959.

24. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 117.264.

25. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 116.865.

26. (99) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 116.653.

27. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 116.229.

28. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 116.018.

29. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 115.952.

30. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 115.551.

31. (42) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 115.336.

32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 114.545.

33. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 113.505.

34. (74) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Owner Points.

36. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, Owner Points.

37. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office