Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Zippo 200 at The Glen Results

August 3, 2019 7:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82.

2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82.

3. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82.

4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 82.

Advertisement

5. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

6. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 82.

7. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 82.

8. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82.

9. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 82.

10. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 82.

11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

12. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 82.

13. (23) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 82.

14. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 82.

15. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 82.

16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 82.

17. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82.

18. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 82.

19. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82.

20. (28) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 82.

21. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 82.

22. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 82.

23. (31) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 82.

24. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 80.

25. (34) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, 75.

26. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Accident, 72.

27. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, DVP, 67.

28. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Accident, 65.

29. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 57.

30. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 47.

31. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Suspension, 35.

32. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 30.

33. (19) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 19.

34. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Transmission, 9.

35. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Overheating, 6.

36. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Ignition, 0.

37. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.611 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Horrs, 16 Minutes, 2 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.168 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-21; C. Bell 22-23; R. Blaney 24-36; A. Allmendinger 37-50; J. Allgaier 51-63; A. Cindric 64-69; A. Allmendinger 70-71; C. Bell 72; A. Allmendinger 73-80; A. Cindric 81-82. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): AJ Allmendinger 3 times for 24 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 21 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 13 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 8 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office