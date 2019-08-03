NASCAR-Xfinity Zippo 200 at The Glen Results

By The Associated Press Saturday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap Length: 2.45 miles (Pole position in parentheses)

1. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82.

2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82.

3. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82.

4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 82.

5. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82.

6. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 82.

7. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 82.

8. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82.

9. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 82.

10. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 82.

11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82.

12. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 82.

13. (23) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 82.

14. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 82.

15. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 82.

16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 82.

17. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82.

18. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 82.

19. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82.

20. (28) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 82.

21. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 82.

22. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 82.

23. (31) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 82.

24. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 80.

25. (34) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, 75.

26. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Accident, 72.

27. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, DVP, 67.

28. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Accident, 65.

29. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 57.

30. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 47.

31. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Suspension, 35.

32. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 30.

33. (19) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 19.

34. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Transmission, 9.

35. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Overheating, 6.

36. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Ignition, 0.

37. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.611 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Horrs, 16 Minutes, 2 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.168 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-21; C. Bell 22-23; R. Blaney 24-36; A. Allmendinger 37-50; J. Allgaier 51-63; A. Cindric 64-69; A. Allmendinger 70-71; C. Bell 72; A. Allmendinger 73-80; A. Cindric 81-82. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): AJ Allmendinger 3 times for 24 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 21 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 13 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 8 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps.

