National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA x-Jacksonville 13 1 0 .929 800 475 y-Carolina 9 5 0 .643 674 433 y-Massachusetts 8 6 0 .571 677 660 y-Columbus 6 8 0 .429 646 673 New York 4 10 0 .286 610 724 Orlando 2 12 0 .143 398 840

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 46, Carolina 34

Jacksonville 85, Orlando 30

Advertisement

Massachusetts 50, New York 35

End of regular season

Playoffs First Round Saturday, Aug. 3

Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Columbus at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.