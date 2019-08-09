Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Arena League Glance

August 9, 2019 6:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 13 1 0 .929 800 475
y-Carolina 9 5 0 .643 674 433
y-Massachusetts 8 6 0 .571 677 660
y-Columbus 6 8 0 .429 646 673
New York 4 10 0 .286 610 724
Orlando 2 12 0 .143 398 840

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 46, Carolina 34

Jacksonville 85, Orlando 30

Massachusetts 50, New York 35

End of regular season

Playoffs
First Round
Saturday, Aug. 3

Carolina 30, Massachusetts 26

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Jacksonville 67, Columbus 43

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 17

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

