Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

August 17, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 13 1 0 .929 800 475
y-Carolina 9 5 0 .643 674 433
y-Massachusetts 8 6 0 .571 677 660
y-Columbus 6 8 0 .429 646 673
New York 4 10 0 .286 610 724
Orlando 2 12 0 .143 398 840

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 46, Carolina 34

Jacksonville 85, Orlando 30

Advertisement

Massachusetts 50, New York 35

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

End of regular season

Playoffs
First Round
Saturday, Aug. 3

Carolina 30, Massachusetts 26

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Jacksonville 67, Columbus 43

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 17

Jacksonville 52, Carolina 48

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US