|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|14
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|14
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Denver 14, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
