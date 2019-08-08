All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 New England 1 0 0 1.000 31 3 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 27 10 Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 24 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 0 29 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 29 0 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 30 10 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 14 10 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 10 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 10 30 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 10 14 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0

New England 31, Detroit 3

Cleveland 30, Washington 10

Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

