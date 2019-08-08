Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 8, 2019 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
New England 1 0 0 1.000 31 3
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 27 10
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 0 29
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 29 0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 30 10
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 14 10
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 10 27
Washington 0 1 0 .000 10 30
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 10 14
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0

New England 31, Detroit 3

Advertisement

Cleveland 30, Washington 10

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot