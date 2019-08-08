|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|3
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|27
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|31
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|10
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|29
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|14
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|22
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|30
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|48
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|31
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16
Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0
New England 31, Detroit 3
Cleveland 30, Washington 10
Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10
Miami 34, Atlanta 27
N.Y. Giants 31, N.Y. Jets 22
Carolina 23, Chicago 13
Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.
