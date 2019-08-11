All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 New England 1 0 0 1.000 31 3 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 34 27 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 22 31 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 27 10 Houston 0 1 0 .000 26 28 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 24 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 0 29 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 29 0 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 30 10 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 17 38 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 17 Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 14 3 Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 31 22 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 9 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 10 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 10 30 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 13 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 28 30 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 37 48 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 28 26 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 13 23 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14 Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 3 14

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0

New England 31, Detroit 3

Cleveland 30, Washington 10

Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10

Miami 34, Atlanta 27

N.Y. Giants 31, N.Y. Jets 22

Carolina 23, Chicago 13

Green Bay 28, Houston 26

Arizona 17, L.A. Chargers 13

Seattle 22, Denver 14

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 30, Tampa Bay 28

Minnesota 34, New Orleans 25

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 14, L.A. Rams 3

Kansas City 38, Cincinnati 17

San Francisco 17, Dallas 9

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

