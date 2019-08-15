All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 New England 1 0 0 1.000 31 3 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 34 27 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 27 10 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 24 Houston 0 1 0 .000 26 28 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 30 10 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 40 51 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 17 Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 14 3 Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 31 22 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 9 17 Washington 0 2 0 .000 23 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 13 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 28 30 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 70 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 13 23 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14 Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 3 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Advertisement

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.