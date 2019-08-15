|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|3
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|27
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|41
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|10
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|53
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|28
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|13
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|10
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|51
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|17
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|32
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|17
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|22
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|37
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|17
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|53
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|30
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|70
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|34
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|25
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|52
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|31
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|9
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|14
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|13
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|14
___
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10
Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13
N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10
Cincinnati 23, Washington 13
Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
