The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

August 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30
New England 1 0 0 1.000 31 3
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 34 27
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 27 10
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Houston 0 1 0 .000 26 28
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 30 10
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 30 28
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 40 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 17
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 47 29
Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 31 22
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 9 17
Washington 0 2 0 .000 23 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 37 40
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 28 30
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 70
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 13 23
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 3 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland 33, Arizona 26

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Carolina 14

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

