|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|30
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|3
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|43
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|41
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|10
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|53
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|28
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|13
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|28
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|51
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|17
|Oakland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|29
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|32
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|17
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|35
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|37
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|17
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|53
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|70
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|34
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|25
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|52
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|55
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|31
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|9
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|14
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|46
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|14
___
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10
Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13
N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10
Cincinnati 23, Washington 13
Oakland 33, Arizona 26
Buffalo 27, Carolina 14
N.Y. Giants 32, Chicago 13
Tampa Bay 16, Miami 14
Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18
New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
