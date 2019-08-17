All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 53 20 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30 Miami 1 1 0 .500 48 43 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45 Houston 0 1 0 .000 26 28 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13 Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 51 28 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 40 51 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 17 Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 47 29 Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 63 35 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 9 17 Washington 0 2 0 .000 23 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 1 0 .500 37 40 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 70 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 3 31 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 3 14

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland 33, Arizona 26

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Carolina 14

N.Y. Giants 32, Chicago 13

Tampa Bay 16, Miami 14

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18

New England 22, Tennessee 17

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

