All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 53 20 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30 Miami 1 1 0 .500 48 43 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32 Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35 Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13 Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 51 28 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 40 51 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 47 29 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34 Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 63 35 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37 Washington 0 2 0 .000 23 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 1 0 .500 37 40 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 70 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 26 61 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46 L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland 33, Arizona 26

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Carolina 14

N.Y. Giants 32, Chicago 13

Tampa Bay 16, Miami 14

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18

New England 22, Tennessee 17

Houston 30, Detroit 23

Pittsburgh 17, Kansas City 7

Dallas 14, L.A. Rams 10

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

