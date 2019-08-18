Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

August 18, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 53 20
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30
Miami 1 1 0 .500 48 43
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32
Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 51 28
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 40 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 47 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34
Denver 1 1 0 .500 28 32
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 13 17
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 63 35
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37
Washington 0 2 0 .000 23 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 37 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 44 44
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 70
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 25 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 34 25
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 26 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 17 9
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 22 14
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland 33, Arizona 26

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Carolina 14

N.Y. Giants 32, Chicago 13

Tampa Bay 16, Miami 14

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18

New England 22, Tennessee 17

Houston 30, Detroit 23

Pittsburgh 17, Kansas City 7

Dallas 14, L.A. Rams 10

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

