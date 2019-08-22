|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|20
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|30
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|43
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|41
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|32
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|51
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|53
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|35
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|13
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|28
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|76
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|29
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|34
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|43
|56
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|36
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|88
|58
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|27
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|37
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|53
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|51
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|70
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|52
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|61
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|24
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|39
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|46
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|13
|28
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
