The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 22, 2019 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30
Miami 1 1 0 .500 48 43
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32
Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 10 53
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 55 13
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 51 28
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 47 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34
Denver 1 2 0 .333 43 56
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 30 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 34 37
Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 44 44
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 44 51
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 52
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 26 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 41 24
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 41 39
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

