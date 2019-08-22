All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 51 30 Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32 Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 17 75 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35 Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28 Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 51 28 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34 Denver 1 2 0 .333 43 56 L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 30 36 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27 Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 49 63 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 44 44 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 44 51 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 26 61 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 41 24 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 41 39 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46 L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Advertisement

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.