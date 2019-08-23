Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 23, 2019 9:42 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Expanded Glance
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325 8-0-0 3-5-0 8-4-0 3-1-0 5-1-0
Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433 6-2-0 1-7-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 4-2-0
Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374 4-4-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441 2-6-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316 6-2-0 5-3-0 9-3-0 2-2-0 4-2-0
x-Indianapolis 10 6 0 .625 433 344 6-2-0 4-4-0 7-5-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 310 303 6-2-0 3-5-0 5-7-0 4-0-0 3-3-0
Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316 3-5-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 389 287 6-2-0 4-4-0 8-4-0 2-2-0 3-3-0
Pittsburgh 9 6 1 .594 428 360 5-3-0 4-3-1 6-5-1 3-1-0 4-1-1
Cleveland 7 8 1 .469 359 392 5-2-1 2-6-0 5-6-1 2-2-0 3-2-1
Cincinnati 6 10 0 .375 368 455 4-4-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 1-5-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 565 421 7-1-0 5-3-0 10-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0
x-L.A. Chargers 12 4 0 .750 428 329 5-3-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Denver 6 10 0 .375 329 349 3-5-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
Oakland 4 12 0 .250 290 467 3-5-0 1-7-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324 7-1-0 3-5-0 9-3-0 1-3-0 5-1-0
x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 367 348 5-3-0 4-4-0 6-6-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Washington 7 9 0 .438 281 359 3-5-0 4-4-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412 2-6-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353 6-2-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423 4-4-0 3-5-0 7-5-0 0-4-0 4-2-0
Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382 5-3-0 2-6-0 5-7-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464 4-4-0 1-7-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Chicago 12 4 0 .750 421 283 7-1-0 5-3-0 10-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0
Minnesota 8 7 1 .531 360 341 5-3-0 3-4-1 6-5-1 2-2-0 3-2-1
Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400 5-2-1 1-7-0 3-8-1 3-1-0 1-4-1
Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360 3-5-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-L.A. Rams 13 3 0 .813 527 384 7-1-0 6-2-0 9-3-0 4-0-0 6-0-0
x-Seattle 10 6 0 .625 428 347 6-2-0 4-4-0 8-4-0 2-2-0 3-3-0
San Francisco 4 12 0 .250 342 435 4-4-0 0-8-0 2-10-0 2-2-0 1-5-0
Arizona 3 13 0 .188 225 425 1-7-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 0-4-0 2-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Advertisement

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Kansas City 35

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow