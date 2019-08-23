|Expanded Glance
|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|436
|325
|8-0-0
|3-5-0
|8-4-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Miami
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|319
|433
|6-2-0
|1-7-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|Buffalo
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|269
|374
|4-4-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|333
|441
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|3-9-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Houston
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|402
|316
|6-2-0
|5-3-0
|9-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|x-Indianapolis
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|433
|344
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-5-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|310
|303
|6-2-0
|3-5-0
|5-7-0
|4-0-0
|3-3-0
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|245
|316
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Baltimore
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|389
|287
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|8-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|428
|360
|5-3-0
|4-3-1
|6-5-1
|3-1-0
|4-1-1
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|359
|392
|5-2-1
|2-6-0
|5-6-1
|2-2-0
|3-2-1
|Cincinnati
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|368
|455
|4-4-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|565
|421
|7-1-0
|5-3-0
|10-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|x-L.A. Chargers
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|428
|329
|5-3-0
|7-1-0
|9-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Denver
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|329
|349
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|Oakland
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|290
|467
|3-5-0
|1-7-0
|3-9-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|339
|324
|7-1-0
|3-5-0
|9-3-0
|1-3-0
|5-1-0
|x-Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|367
|348
|5-3-0
|4-4-0
|6-6-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|281
|359
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|369
|412
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|504
|353
|6-2-0
|7-1-0
|9-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|414
|423
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|7-5-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|Carolina
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|376
|382
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-7-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|396
|464
|4-4-0
|1-7-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Chicago
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|421
|283
|7-1-0
|5-3-0
|10-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|360
|341
|5-3-0
|3-4-1
|6-5-1
|2-2-0
|3-2-1
|Green Bay
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|376
|400
|5-2-1
|1-7-0
|3-8-1
|3-1-0
|1-4-1
|Detroit
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|324
|360
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-L.A. Rams
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|527
|384
|7-1-0
|6-2-0
|9-3-0
|4-0-0
|6-0-0
|x-Seattle
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|428
|347
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|8-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|San Francisco
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|342
|435
|4-4-0
|0-8-0
|2-10-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|Arizona
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|225
|425
|1-7-0
|2-6-0
|3-9-0
|0-4-0
|2-4-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Detroit 31, Green Bay 0
Houston 20, Jacksonville 3
New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3
Carolina 33, New Orleans 14
Buffalo 42, Miami 17
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32
Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35
Kansas City 35
