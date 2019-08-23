|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|23
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|30
|Miami
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|50
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|41
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|32
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|51
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|17
|75
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|35
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|81
|28
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|63
|41
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|76
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|50
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|34
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|43
|56
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|36
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|88
|58
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|27
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|42
|60
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|63
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|57
|56
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|51
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|50
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|54
|89
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|74
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|61
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|24
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|39
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|46
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|13
|28
___
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23
Washington 19, Atlanta 7
New England 10, Carolina 3
Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15
Miami 22, Jacksonville 7
Oakland 22, Green Bay 21
Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12
Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
