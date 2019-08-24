Listen Live Sports

National Football League

August 24, 2019 11:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 75 50
Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 57 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32
Houston 1 2 0 .333 56 85
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 51 72
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 17 75
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 62 61
Denver 1 2 0 .333 43 56
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 30 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 57 27
Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 49 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 64
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 0 0 1.000 79 53
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 53 72
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 68 41
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 41 39
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 52 66
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12

Buffalo 24, Detroit 20

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 20, Arizona 9

Chicago 27, Indianapolis 17

Dallas 34, Houston 0

San Francisco 27, Kansas City 17

New Orleans 28, N.Y. Jets 13

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

