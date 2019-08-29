Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

August 29, 2019 9:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 75 50
Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 63 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 50 50
Houston 1 2 0 .333 56 85
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 17 75
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 51 72
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 65 41
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 62 61
Denver 1 3 0 .250 49 66
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 45 59
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 57 27
Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 49 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 64
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 0 0 1.000 79 53
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 53 72
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 68 41
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 64 54
L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 23 34
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 52 66

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

