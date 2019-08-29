All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 102 73 New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23 Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 63 69 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 50 50 Houston 1 2 0 .333 56 85 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 64 78 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 29 106 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28 Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 84 66 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41 Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 69 89 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 62 61 Denver 1 3 0 .250 49 66 L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 45 59 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58 Dallas 2 1 0 .667 57 27 Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 49 69 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 64 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 65 69 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 85 101 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 102 80 Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 53 72 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 68 41 Seattle 2 1 0 .667 64 54 L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 23 34 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 52 66

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0

Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23

Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19

Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

