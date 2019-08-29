|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|102
|73
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|23
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|63
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|63
|69
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|50
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|56
|85
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|64
|78
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|29
|106
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|101
|35
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|66
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|57
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|69
|89
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|50
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|61
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|66
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|45
|59
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|88
|58
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|57
|27
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|80
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|69
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|57
|56
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|65
|69
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|80
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|85
|101
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|102
|80
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|74
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|53
|72
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|62
|105
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|41
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|54
|L.A. Rams
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|23
|34
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|66
___
N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0
Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23
Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19
Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12
Baltimore 20, Washington 7
Miami 16, New Orleans 13
Cleveland 20, Detroit 16
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
