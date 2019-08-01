East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 45 .587 — Washington 57 51 .528 6½ Philadelphia 56 51 .523 7 New York 52 55 .486 11 Miami 41 65 .387 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 57 50 .533 — St. Louis 57 50 .533 — Milwaukee 57 52 .523 1 Cincinnati 50 56 .472 6½ Pittsburgh 47 61 .435 10½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 39 .645 — San Francisco 55 53 .509 15 Arizona 54 55 .495 16½ San Diego 50 57 .467 19½ Colorado 50 59 .459 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 11, Washington 8

Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

